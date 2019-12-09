Samantha Sedivy

Samantha Sedivy joined Reed Smith in 2017 and was recently promoted to Government Affairs Advisor on the Virginia Government Relations Team. She works with clients on various legislative matters including tracking, legislative and regulatory monitoring, analysis, reporting and compliance with state lobbying registration and disclosure requirements. She also manages the Reed Smith PAC, the firm's Virginia political action committee. Prior to joining Reed Smith, she served as a law clerk to the judges of the Sixth Circuit of Virginia.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription