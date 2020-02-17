Sandy Turnage, Ed.D., has been named director of corporate relations for the Virginia Commonwealth University Office of Development and Alumni Relations, effective Jan. 27. Turnage is currently a director of development in the VCU School of Business. In her new role, she will shape and lead VCU's corporate relations program to help DAR achieve its fundraising goals for the Make It Real Campaign for VCU and beyond. She will report to Magnus Johnsson, senior associate vice president for development. "Sandy has clearly established herself as an effective fundraiser and relationship builder," said Jay E. Davenport, vice president for development and alumni relations. "She brings a broad and unique perspective to the role, with experience in fundraising and in building effective corporate/industry partnerships through a background in career services. DAR has not had a dedicated corporate relations officer in more than eight years, so we are excited for her arrival."Turnage earned an Ed.D. in higher education administration at the College of William & Mary and holds master's and undergraduate degrees from Radford University. Turnage began her career in higher education at Randolph-Macon College in career services before taking on increasing roles of responsibility at William & Mary and the University of Richmond before her arrival at VCU in 2016.
