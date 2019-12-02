Scott Summers

Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages real-world expertise in Analytics, Risk + Compliance and Program Delivery to help Fortune 500’s navigate complex challenges.

Scott Summers comes to Spinnaker with more than 30 years’ experience in banking and insurance. In his role as an advisor, Scott will be charged with leading a risk-management process initiative. In addition to his depth in Risk + Compliance, Scott is a Six Sigma Black Belt who is passionate about process engineering and program management. Prior to this role, Scott was a program delivery lead for Capital One and a three-time recipient of the Circle of Excellence award.

Spinnaker Consulting Group, 8000 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23229, 804.510.0768

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription