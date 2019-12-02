Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages real-world expertise in Analytics, Risk + Compliance and Program Delivery to help Fortune 500’s navigate complex challenges.
Scott Summers comes to Spinnaker with more than 30 years’ experience in banking and insurance. In his role as an advisor, Scott will be charged with leading a risk-management process initiative. In addition to his depth in Risk + Compliance, Scott is a Six Sigma Black Belt who is passionate about process engineering and program management. Prior to this role, Scott was a program delivery lead for Capital One and a three-time recipient of the Circle of Excellence award.
Spinnaker Consulting Group, 8000 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23229, 804.510.0768
