Seung Lee, MD, PhD

VCU Health Welcomes Three New Transplant Surgeons

The VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center is honored to welcome three new transplant surgeons specializing in kidney, liver, living donor and pancreas transplantation. These surgeons, Drs. Bruno, Khan and Lee, join the exceptional multi-disciplinary team comprised of transplant industry experts led by Dr. Marlon Levy, Director of the Hume-Lee Transplant Center.

As experts in the field of organ transplantation, these new surgeons strengthen an outstanding surgical team that is a leader in quality, innovation, patient care and family support.

For additional information about the VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, visit vcuhealth.org/transplant.

Seung Lee, MD, PhD - Kidney, liver, living donor and pancreas transplant surgery

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription