Shekhar Nagendra joins Spinnaker Consulting with more than 20 years of experience leading and performing within data analytics and strategy teams. In this new role, Shekhar will leverage his extensive technical skillset which includes ETL, data warehouse design, reporting and visualization to extract insights and deliver pragmatic business solutions. Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages real-world expertise in Business Analytics & Data Management, Regulatory Compliance & Risk Management and Critical Initiative Delivery to help Fortune 500s navigate complex challenges. Learn more at https://spinnakerconsultinggroup.com/.
