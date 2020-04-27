Shekhar Nagendra

Shekhar Nagendra joins Spinnaker Consulting with more than 20 years of experience leading and performing within data analytics and strategy teams. In this new role, Shekhar will leverage his extensive technical skillset which includes ETL, data warehouse design, reporting and visualization to extract insights and deliver pragmatic business solutions. Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages real-world expertise in Business Analytics & Data Management, Regulatory Compliance & Risk Management and Critical Initiative Delivery to help Fortune 500s navigate complex challenges. Learn more at https://spinnakerconsultinggroup.com/.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email