Shelton Fraher, PE

Shelton Fraher, PE passed his professional engineering exam, earning the PE designation.

DMWPV, Dunbar Milby Williams Pittman & Vaughan, is a consulting structural engineering firm with offices in Richmond and Charlottesville.

