Stephanie Teefey is a product owner who helps organizations build or update IT infrastructure.
Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages its consultants' real-world expertise in Analytics, Risk + Compliance and Program Delivery to help Fortune 500's navigate complex challenges and get to wherever they're going, faster. Headquarter in Richmond - with remote offices in DC, Atlanta, Dallas and Plano - the team oftentimes goes beyond the traditional consultancy model, embedded as both architect and executional specialist. Learn more at www.https://spinnakerconsultinggroup.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.