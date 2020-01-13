Diamond Healthcare Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Merz, FACHE, as Executive Vice President Operations. He has served on national and regional boards, including the National Association of Behavioral Healthcare, and chaired the Behavioral Healthcare Councils of Maine and Connecticut.
