HHHunt announces that Steve Fritz has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. He has over 30 years of experience in the homebuilding and real estate industries. Fritz most recently served as Senior Vice President at HHHunt and President of HHHunt Homes. In this new role, he will serve on HHHunt's Executive Committee.
Based in the company's Richmond and Raleigh offices, Fritz will oversee the operations of HHHunt's four primary business lines: Apartment Living, Senior Living, Properties Construction, and Homes. He will be responsible for managing and supporting those teams and providing strategic direction for the company's operations.
An experienced leader, he has held Regional President, Division President, and Land Executive positions with a number of the largest publicly traded homebuilders in the county before joining HHHunt in 2015. Fritz received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Maryland.
Since 1966, HHHunt has been a diversified regional leader in real estate development, building and management with residential communities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland.
