Steven E. Thornton

has joined the Hawthorne Cancer Foundation as Executive Director. The Foundation provides financial resources for patients undergoing cancer treatment. Steve is responsible for administration and operations for the Foundation, communications, grant application process, fundraising and marketing initiatives.
