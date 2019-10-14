First Bank & Trust Company announced that Susan Upshaw has been appointed as Vice President of Agricultural and Commercial Lending for the Hanover, Virginia office. Upshaw has over 20 years of lending and banking experience. She started her banking career in 1999 at Bank of Essex before working for Colonial Farm Credit for more than 11 years. She most recently worked at Union Bank & Trust.
In her role at First Bank & Trust Company, Upshaw will develop agricultural and commercial lending relationships in the Hanover and surrounding markets. Her office is located in Ashland, Virginia at 9671 Sliding Hill Road, Suite 100.
Susan Upshaw is a graduate of Sweet Briar College, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Computer Science with a certificate in Business Management. In 2004, she graduated from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. She completed the Farm Credit Council Services' Leadership Development Program, and is a certified Lifestyle Lender and Commercial Ag Lender with Farm Credit University.
Ms. Upshaw resides on a family farm in King William County with her daughter, Ashley and son, Patrick. More info https://www.firstbank.com
