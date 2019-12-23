MEDARVA Healthcare has announced Taneka Washington-Jones as Manager of its Vision and Hearing Screening Program. In her role, she will lead the team that coordinates free screenings at area schools. For more information on MEDARVA and its programs, visit www.medarva.com.
