Taneka Washington-Jones

MEDARVA Healthcare has announced Taneka Washington-Jones as Manager of its Vision and Hearing Screening Program. In her role, she will lead the team that coordinates free screenings at area schools. For more information on MEDARVA and its programs, visit www.medarva.com.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription