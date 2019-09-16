The Doorways is pleased to announce its 2019-2020 board of directors: President, Brett Mutnick with ColonialWebb; Chair Elect, Blair Nelsen with SCI Management; Immediate Past Chair, Melissa Ball with Ball Office Products; Treasurer, Susan Frank with UDig; and Secretary, Leslie Flanary, CPA. Board members at large are Mark Ambrogi with Franco's Fine Clothing; Joyce Burgess with MCVH Auxiliary; Maureen Denlea, Consultant; Richard Dickinson with TowneBank; Oscarlyn Elder with SunTrust Bank; Earl Ferguson with Artcraft Management; Marsha Ginther, Community Volunteer; Kathy Graziano, Consultant; Randal Greene with Virginia Commonwealth Bank; Jim Jollay, Retired Investment Executive; Kevin King with SBK Financial; Fred Moore with Big River Advertising; Cathy Plotkin, Community Volunteer; John Presley, Consultant; Vickie Snead, Community Volunteer; Rebekah Stewart with Diamond Healthcare; Tom Tichenor with Marsh & McLennan; Penny Trentham with VCU Health System; Charlie Whitaker with Altria; Bobby Whitten with Whitten Brothers Automotive; Matt Williams with ACIMA Private Wealth; and Steve Zacharias with Transact Capital.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription