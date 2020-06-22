Theresa Moore

Top Line HR, a Richmond-based consultancy that partners with clients to provide holistic talent solutions (Executive Search, Management Consulting, and Leadership Coaching), is thrilled to announce that Theresa Moore has joined the firm's Leadership Team as a Managing Director effective June 1, 2020. For almost 30 years, Moore has worked in human capital development across a variety of global industries. Her career includes directorship or senior managerial roles at Renaissance Reinsurance in Bermuda as well as with Capital One and Genworth Financial. In her new role at Top Line HR, Moore will engage with clients from the C-Suite level to the front lines on multifaceted initiatives designed to build talent and leadership capacity, accelerate profitable growth, and transform business strategies into tangible business results.

