United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) promoted Tiwan Nicholson to director of IT operations. UNOS serves as the nation's transplant system. Nicholson is responsible for ensuring the 24/7 availability of the systems which perform the national organ matching function, as well as the reliable operation of all other technology platforms
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
Voters give Democrats control of the General Assembly
-
Unknown number of Stafford voters cast ballots in wrong races; Richmond precinct runs out of ballots
-
Slingshot, Scott's Addition's newest restaurant / entertainment spot, opens today
-
McKINNEY, SHENA
Upcoming Business Events
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.