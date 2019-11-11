Tiwan Nicholson

United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) promoted Tiwan Nicholson to director of IT operations. UNOS serves as the nation's transplant system. Nicholson is responsible for ensuring the 24/7 availability of the systems which perform the national organ matching function, as well as the reliable operation of all other technology platforms

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription