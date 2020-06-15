Todd Martin

was recently hired as the President and CEO for GRASP (www.grasp4va.org), a nonprofit, career and college access organization. Todd, a College of William and Mary graduate, comes to GRASP after a 30-year career with the Boy Scouts of America. The goal of GRASP is to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for continuing education after high school regardless of financial or social circumstances. GRASP assists students and families, at 90 Virginia schools, in obtaining funding for post-secondary education/training and provides hope for their futures while ensuring career and college access for all.
