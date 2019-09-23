Tom Baker

VCB Financial Group - Trust and Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Tom Baker has joined its team as Vice President, Trust Representative. In this role, he will be providing trust and wealth management services to businesses, charitable foundations, and individuals whether working with attorneys to develop an elaborate trust and estate plan or simply guiding clients through the challenging aspects of investing, preserving and managing assets. Tom has over 30 years of experience in investments, insurance, personal planning, estate analysis, and charitable gift planning. He is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and the University of Virginia.

