Tracey R. Mogel

Join Atlantic Union Bank in welcoming Richmond native Tracey Mogel to Patterson Avenue as new Branch Manager. Tracey is well-versed in the business of retail banking, having started 13 plus years ago as a teller. "I know that customers want an excellent retail experience. My goal is to exceed their expectations and, in doing so, develop long-lasting banking relationships built on honesty and integrity."

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription