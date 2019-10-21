Travis Arey

Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. is pleased to announce that Travis Arey has been promoted to Operations Manager for its Richmond office, located on East Franklin Street. He will provide oversight for all of Shockey's Richmond-area projects.

Arey's previous experience includes large, complex projects in both VA and WV. He received his Masters in Architecture from Virginia Tech and his undergraduate degree from Marshall University. He is a member of Associated General Contractors, the American Institute of Architects, and the Construction Managers Association of America.

Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. is one of Virginia's oldest and largest design-build, general contracting, and construction management firms. ShockeyBuilds.com

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription