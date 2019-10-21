Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. is pleased to announce that Travis Arey has been promoted to Operations Manager for its Richmond office, located on East Franklin Street. He will provide oversight for all of Shockey's Richmond-area projects.
Arey's previous experience includes large, complex projects in both VA and WV. He received his Masters in Architecture from Virginia Tech and his undergraduate degree from Marshall University. He is a member of Associated General Contractors, the American Institute of Architects, and the Construction Managers Association of America.
Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. is one of Virginia's oldest and largest design-build, general contracting, and construction management firms. ShockeyBuilds.com
