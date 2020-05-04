Trevor B. Reid

has been elected President of Parker, Pollard, Wilton & Peaden, P.C. Mr. Reid joined the firm in 2008, and was named a shareholder in 2015. He practices in the firm's Business, Real Estate and Litigation Section, where he focuses primarily on commercial real estate transactions, business and real estate litigation, lender representation, and bankruptcy. Parker, Pollard, Wilton & Peaden is a full-service law firm that has served the Richmond area since 1972. Mr. Reid joins Stephen E. Scarce and Paula L. Peaden, section chairs, H.R. Pollard, IV, Chairman, Meredith Yoder, General Counsel, and Don Piacentini, Treasurer, in the firm's management.

