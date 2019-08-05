Vinay Kumaran, MBBS, MS, M Ch.

Welcoming Dr. Kumaran

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center welcomes Vinay Kumaran, MBBS, MS, M Ch., associate professor of transplant surgery, to its surgical team. Kumaran has a medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, India, where he also served a residency. He completed his fellowship training at the Thomas Starzl Transplantation Institute at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He is a founding member of the Liver Transplantation Society of India and is a member of the International Liver Transplantation Society and American Society of Transplant Surgeons. An expert in living liver donation, he joins Hume-Lee to help lead its living liver program. Kumaran has performed more than 700 living liver surgeries and has been a consultant to medical centers establishing living liver donor programs.

