Welcoming Dr. Kumaran
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center welcomes Vinay Kumaran, MBBS, MS, M Ch., associate professor of transplant surgery, to its surgical team. Kumaran has a medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, India, where he also served a residency. He completed his fellowship training at the Thomas Starzl Transplantation Institute at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He is a founding member of the Liver Transplantation Society of India and is a member of the International Liver Transplantation Society and American Society of Transplant Surgeons. An expert in living liver donation, he joins Hume-Lee to help lead its living liver program. Kumaran has performed more than 700 living liver surgeries and has been a consultant to medical centers establishing living liver donor programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.