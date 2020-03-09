Goochland County farmer elected president and chairman of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. Board
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor, a Goochland County hay and grain producer, was elected president and chairman of the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. board of directors on Feb. 18.
Pryor has been a member of the company's board of directors since 1998. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. is located in Jackson, Miss., and is owned by Farm Bureaus in 10 Southern states, including Virginia.
Pryor is serving his seventh two-year term as VFBF president. He served as Farm Bureau's vice president from December 1998 through November 2006 and has been a member of the organization's board of directors since 1988.
He currently serves on the board of the American Farm Bureau Federation and is a member of the Chicago-based American Agricultural Insurance Co. board and American Farm Bureau Insurance Services Inc. board. In addition, Pryor is president and chairman of the board of directors of Syracuse, N.Y.-based Countryway Mutual Insurance Co.
In Virginia, he serves as president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board for the Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.; the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC; and the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability. He also is president of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.
He is a member of the Virginia Agribusiness Council, Virginia Cattlemen's Association and the Virginia Cooperative Extension Leadership Council.Pryor is a past member of Virginia Tech's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Advisory Committee and served three terms as a trustee of the Center for Rural Virginia.
In 2014, he received the Honorary American FFA Degree, an award that recognizes personal commitments and contributions that advance agricultural education and FFA.
Pryor attended Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University.
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, 12580 West Creek Parkway, Richmond, VA 23238, 804-290-1128
