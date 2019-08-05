St. Joseph's Villa welcomes William McDowall as Director of Facilities. William is a VCU graduate and has 10 years of experience managing industrial construction and maintenance projects. He previously managed projects for WestRock and Chicago Bridge & Iron Company. Visit www.neverstopbelieving.org to learn more.
