Online used auto retailer Carvana Co. has scrapped plans to build a maintenance and vehicle storage facility on a wooded tract along Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.
Garrett Hart, director of the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority, said Carvana told the county last week that the company was pulling out of its plans, which called for constructing a 191,000-square-foot vehicle inspection facility as well as parking spaces for roughly 9,000 vehicles on 180 acres along I-95 and Woods Edge Road near Ruffin Mill Road.
“We are disappointed in this decision, particularly during this time of high unemployment for the loss of the 500 jobs that would have been created by this project,” Hart wrote in an email Monday.
Amy O’Hara, associate director of communications at Carvana, confirmed the online car retailer had withdrawn plans to build its Chesterfield facility.
“After further examination of current business priorities, Carvana is no longer pursuing an inspection center site in Chesterfield,” O’Hara wrote in an email. “The company appreciates the support and partnership it has received throughout the site selection process and extends its gratitude to the Chesterfield community.”
The center was expected to employ about 500 workers. The company had planned to invest $25 million to create the facility.
Construction was slated to start this spring and be completed by late 2020 or early 2021.
The plans for the maintenance facility had been controversial since they were unveiled last year. Neighbors who lived across from the planned facility worried about traffic from car test drives and from vehicle delivery trucks heading to and from the facility.
Carvana officials said they were looking to have a facility where they could vet the cars before they were shipped to buyers around the U.S. and that they had taken steps to address community concerns. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning request by a 4-1 vote in October.
Residents who spoke in opposition to the plan said they were concerned the project put too much traffic on a two-lane road in an area with an elementary school where students are picked up and dropped off by bus.
Residents also worried about the added noise from trucks hauling vehicles in and out and from the maintenance building, where mechanics were to switch out tires, change oil and perform other general maintenance work.
Melinda Forman, who lives in a neighborhood across the street from the proposed Carvana site, said Monday that neighbors cheered the news the company had backed away from its plans.
“We haven’t been against the land being developed. We understand it’s going to be developed. It was just Carvana, and what they were going to put in there,” Forman said.
She said Carvana’s proposal amounted to creating “a giant parking lot” on the wooded property.
Carvana representatives said during the rezoning process that the company’s proposal “down-zones” the property, which has long been zoned for industrial use. Some county officials have noted that there’s a long list of other potential uses for the property, such as storage facilities and park-and-ride lots.
The site would not have had one of the company’s trademark car vending machines, Carvana’s representatives had said.
Mike Uzel, a member of the Chesterfield Citizens United residents group who spoke in opposition to the Carvana plan at the October Board of Supervisors meeting, said Monday that he has been in contact with neighbors in recent days as news spread about the company scraping its plans.
“I think in the short term they will be relieved,” Uzel said. “In the long term, they will be concerned with what else might go in there.”
Hart, the county’s economic development director, said county officials remain interested in pursuing other developments for the site.
“Chesterfield Economic Development is already working with the landowners of the site to position it for other existing opportunities for significant capital investment and job creation,” he said.
Does that mean the car vending building at Hamilton and Westwood will be cancelled?4
