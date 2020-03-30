20160803_WEB_KROGER

A Kroger’s employee loads a cusotmer's car as part of the chain's ClickList service.

 2016,Times-Dispatch

Are you ordering groceries online and having them delivered to your home or picking up the order at the grocery store?

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is interested in hearing from you for a story about the delivery and pickup grocery services. How was your experience? Are you seeing delays? Is this your first time and will you do it again?

Email reporter Sean Gorman at sgorman@timesdispatch.com with your thoughts along with your name and a phone number where he can reach you.

Include a photo of your home delivery or pickup at the grocery store.

