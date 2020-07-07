OrthoVirginia, the state’s largest orthopedic healthcare company, announced Wednesday that it has named a new chief executive officer.
Dr. John Phipps was appointed CEO of the practice, which has 12 offices and three orthopedic urgent care locations in the Richmond area.
He took over the role Monday, succeeding interim CEO Dr. John Barnard. Barnard, who is president of the board of directors, had filled in since last fall, when former CEO Dale Ingram left the company after two years.
Phipps has previously served as the system leader for care transformation at Inova, based in Falls Church, and as the president of Novant Health, based in Charlotte, N.C.
He has more than 20 years of experience as an endocrinologist.
“We conducted an exhaustive national search and John’s vast experiences separated him immediately. His strengths are a unique blend of strategy, culture and physician perspective,” Barnard said. “We are looking forward to having John join the OrthoVirginia team as our new CEO.”
OrthoVirginia employs more than 100 physicians in 26 locations throughout Richmond, Northern Virginia, Lynchburg and Virginia Beach. The practice offers a variety of orthopedic healthcare services, including sports medicine, pain management and physical therapy.
“OrthoVirginia is an incredible organization with dedicated physicians and staff, as well as loyal patients,” Phipps said. “I’m honored to take this position as we continue to move forward to ensure that stronger starts here for all.”
