20161207_WEB_OWENS

Owens & Minor Inc., founded in Richmond in 1882, is based in Hanover County.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Hanover County-based Owens & Minor Inc. said Thursday that it has  completed the sale of its European logistics business, Movianto, to EHDH Holding Group. The privately held French company is one of Europe's leading providers of health care logistics services.

Owens & Minor, a distributor of medical and surgical supplies, announced plans for the $133 million sale in January, more than seven years after the company first expanded into the European health care market.

Owens & Minor plans to use proceeds from the sale to reduce company debt. The company also announced on June 5 a tender offer for its outstanding senior notes due in 2021.

“Today’s divestiture enables Owens & Minor to concentrate focus on our strategic pillars – products, services and distribution – and to continue expanding our PPE [personal protective equipment] manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and North America,” said Edward A. Pesicka, the company's president and CEO.

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email