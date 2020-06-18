Hanover County-based Owens & Minor Inc. said Thursday that it has completed the sale of its European logistics business, Movianto, to EHDH Holding Group. The privately held French company is one of Europe's leading providers of health care logistics services.
Owens & Minor, a distributor of medical and surgical supplies, announced plans for the $133 million sale in January, more than seven years after the company first expanded into the European health care market.
Owens & Minor plans to use proceeds from the sale to reduce company debt. The company also announced on June 5 a tender offer for its outstanding senior notes due in 2021.
“Today’s divestiture enables Owens & Minor to concentrate focus on our strategic pillars – products, services and distribution – and to continue expanding our PPE [personal protective equipment] manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and North America,” said Edward A. Pesicka, the company's president and CEO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.