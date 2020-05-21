Hanover County-based Owens & Minor Inc. said Thursday it may sell $50 million in common stock.
The company, a distributor of medical supplies, said in a regulatory filing that it had entered into an equity distribution agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to manage the sale.
The company said it is not obligated to sell any shares under the agreement but may offer shares of common stock from time to time having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million.
Sales would be made at market prices in transactions deemed at-the-market offerings, the company said.
Owens & Minor stock has traded between $2.43 and $9.69 per share over the last 52 weeks. Shares closed on Thursday at $8, down 12 cents or 1.5 percent.
The company said it will pay Citigroup a commission of up to 2.75% of the gross sales price of the shares.
