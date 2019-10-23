A packaging company based in Mexico is planning to open a plant in Chesterfield County that will employ 63 people.
Cartograf will invest $65.3 million to open a folding and microcorrugated package printing facility in the Meadowville Technology Park, state and local government officials said Wednesday.
The company plans to build a plant on a 100-acre site in the business park near the Niagara Bottling LLC plant, though the timing of the project is not yet known.
The 1,300-acre Meadowville park is also home to a fulfillment center for online retailer Amazon.com, a distribution center for health care supply company Medline Industries, the bottling operation and a data center for Capital One Financial Corp.
Virginia competed with North Carolina and Georgia to get the Cartograf investment, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said. Northam approved a $750,000 incentive grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, a “deal-closing fund” used to attract companies to the state.
The company also is eligible for state incentives through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program of $600 a job, up to a total of $37,800.
Based in Mexico City, Cartograf makes packaging for customers in more than 40 industries worldwide, including food and beverage companies and makers of personal hygiene and household products.
The Chesterfield plant will be the company’s first in the United States, to supply customers in the Northeastern U.S. and Canada.
Most of the company’s operations are in Aguascalientes in central Mexico, but the company decided to open an operation in the United States because of sales growth and “a substantial market share increase,” the company’s president, Juan José Páramo Riestra, said in a statement.
