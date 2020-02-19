The deal for Richmond-based Liqui-Box to acquire DS Smith PLC’s plastics division appears to be moving forward.
Liqui-Box, a global supplier of bag-in-box flexible packaging for the dairy, beverage and bulk food industries, had announced in March 2019 that it would buy the division for $585 million. But the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division raised concerns that the deal would eliminate competition.
The company announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with the Justice Department that would require Liqui-Box to divest of selected DS Smith's operations in the U.S., including manufacturing plants in Indianapolis and in Union City, Calif.
Under the terms of the proposed settlement, Liqui-Box must divest all of DS Smith’s dairy, post-mix, smoothie, and wine bag-in-box product lines in the United States in order for Liqui-Box to proceed with its proposed acquisition. Those assets would be sold to Michigan-based TriMas Corp., the Justice Department said.
Without the divestiture, the proposed acquisition would eliminate competition between two of the primary suppliers of dairy, post-mix, smoothie and wine bag-in-box products in the United States, the agency said.
The Justice Department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Washington to block the proposed merger. At the same time, the department filed a proposed settlement that, if approved by the court, would resolve the lawsuit.
“The merger, as originally structured, would have eliminated competition for packaging products that dairies, soft-drink manufacturers, and other food producers rely on to preserve and safely transport liquids to stores, restaurants and other food processors,” Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said in a statement. “Today’s settlement will ensure that purchasers of [bag-in-box] continue to benefit from vigorous competition in the development, manufacture and sale of these products.”
Liqui-Box, a portfolio company of private equity firm Olympus Partners, said it expects the deal to close sometime in the first quarter.
"I am pleased that we were able to find a solution that works for all parties and can now move forward with closing the acquisition," said Ken Swanson, Liqui-Box president and CEO. "As we work to integrate Liqui-Box and DS Smith Plastics, we will align product families, improve distribution networks and leverage the strengths of each business to deliver an enhanced value proposition."
Once the transaction is completed, the combined business will be able to serve customers from 30-plus manufacturing plants across five continents.
In 2018, Liqui-Box had total sales of $177 million, including about $123 million in sales in the United States.
DS Smith’s plastics division, which is based in Romeoville, Ill., had 2018 sales of $479 million, including about $137 million in sales in the United States.
The division employs more than 2,000 people at 25 facilities in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Liqui-Box, founded in 1961, moved its corporate headquarters from Columbus, Ohio, to Richmond in 2014.
