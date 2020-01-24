The Papyrus stationery, gift and greeting card chain, which opened its first location in 1973, is liquidating all of its 254 stores.
The retailer hired liquidators to run going-out-of-business sales at its stores including the one at the Stony Point Fashion Park in South Richmond.
It operates 178 stores in 27 states, including five other stores in Virginia. The chain also has 76 stores in Canada.
SFP Franchise Corp., an affiliate of Schurman Retail Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Thursday. It listed total assets of $39.4 million and total liabilities of $54.9 million, court records show.
The company employs about 1,100 salaried and hourly workers, the vast majority of whom work in the company's retail stores.
Beside the Papyrus brand, the company also operates Paper Destiny and American Greetings/Carlton Cards retail stores.
The bankruptcy marks the latest brick-and-mortar storefront to shutter its locations in the past few years.
SFP's problems are related to a 2009 deal in which the company sold the Papyrus name and its wholesale business to American Greetings Corp. and, in return, SFP acquired American Greetings' retail operations, court records show.
Papyrus became a store operator with 500 locations in the U.S. and Canada at the time. American Greetings became a supplier of much of the cards and other items sold in those stores.
SFP said in court documents that it tried to negotiate better terms with American Greetings, other suppliers and landlords in the past 24 months. In the fall, the company said it explored trying to sell the business, court records show.
But on Dec. 5, the company said in court documents that American Greetings terminated its agreement "purportedly on the basis that the debtors [SFP] were in default under those agreements. American Greetings ceased providing product to the debtors at the same time, which had an immediate negative impact on the debtors' business operations."
