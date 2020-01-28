20171011_AIR_AIRPORT_SL

Richmond International Airport

 TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond International Airport hit a record annual high in 2019, surpassing the previous yearly record established in 2018.

Traffic increased 7.4% last year to 4,379,663 passengers, up from the previous record of 4,077,763 passengers in 2018, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

In December, the airport saw a 12.7% increase to 381,767 passengers, establishing a new record for that month, the airport said.

It was the 27th consecutive record month at the airport.

For December, Delta Air Lines had the largest market share — 30.29% of all passengers using the airport.

American was next with a 29.37% market share, followed by United Airlines (15.12%), JetBlue Airways (10.8%), Southwest Airlines (6.49%) and Spirit Airlines (4.87%).

In terms of year-over-year growth in December, Southwest reported a 18.77% gain, United saw a 13.58% increase, Spirit had a 12.88% jump, Delta reported a 12.43% gain, American saw a 10.89% jump and JetBlue had a 4.69% increase.

Allegiant, which has twice-weekly service to four destinations, is on track to start new twice-weekly service to Punta Gorda Airport near Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 14.

Total cargo, which includes freight and mail, rose 1.0% in 2019, while aircraft operations showed a 5.3% growth in aircraft movements compared with the previous year.

The airport's operating revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1 through December totaled $27.3 million, up by $749,000, or 2.8%, compared to the fiscal budget. For the same period, operating expenses were $13.4 million, or less than $544,000 from the budget.

The commission also approved increasing the airport's capital budget by $5.405 million to support a variety of projects, including the conversion of a runway to a taxiway, security checkpoint expansion, and parking garage refurbishment.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription