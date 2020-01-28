Richmond International Airport hit a record annual high in 2019, surpassing the previous yearly record established in 2018.
Traffic increased 7.4% last year to 4,379,663 passengers, up from the previous record of 4,077,763 passengers in 2018, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.
In December, the airport saw a 12.7% increase to 381,767 passengers, establishing a new record for that month, the airport said.
It was the 27th consecutive record month at the airport.
For December, Delta Air Lines had the largest market share — 30.29% of all passengers using the airport.
American was next with a 29.37% market share, followed by United Airlines (15.12%), JetBlue Airways (10.8%), Southwest Airlines (6.49%) and Spirit Airlines (4.87%).
In terms of year-over-year growth in December, Southwest reported a 18.77% gain, United saw a 13.58% increase, Spirit had a 12.88% jump, Delta reported a 12.43% gain, American saw a 10.89% jump and JetBlue had a 4.69% increase.
Allegiant, which has twice-weekly service to four destinations, is on track to start new twice-weekly service to Punta Gorda Airport near Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 14.
Total cargo, which includes freight and mail, rose 1.0% in 2019, while aircraft operations showed a 5.3% growth in aircraft movements compared with the previous year.
The airport's operating revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1 through December totaled $27.3 million, up by $749,000, or 2.8%, compared to the fiscal budget. For the same period, operating expenses were $13.4 million, or less than $544,000 from the budget.
The commission also approved increasing the airport's capital budget by $5.405 million to support a variety of projects, including the conversion of a runway to a taxiway, security checkpoint expansion, and parking garage refurbishment.
Question who gets the meals tax money? They charge the meals tax at the airport does the airport commission keep the meals tax and not turn over the money? I can’t get an answer
