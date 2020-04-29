The coronavirus pandemic caused passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport to fall 50.4% in March compared with the same month a year ago.
The decline in traffic last month was worse than after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when the airport saw a 42.6% decline in September 2001.
Traffic at Richmond International in April will be down even more than it was in March and the decline in May probably will be worse than March, airport officials said. The Richmond airport and most other across the U.S. have seen declines in the 90-95% range in April.
Last month's decline at Richmond was the first time in 29 consecutive months that the airport didn't report an increase in passenger traffic, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported.
The airport handled 181,634 passengers in March, down from the 366,592 passengers who used the airport in March 2019,
Passenger traffic is down 0.8% since the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1 compared with the same time in the year-prior period.
For the first 10 days of March, the airport recorded no cancelled flights.
But that changed dramatically and by the end of the month, 860 arrivals and departures had been cancelled. That included 466 flight cancellations for one week alone - the week of March 23.
Since 2007, the airport has averaged 137 cancellations in March.
In terms of year-over-year passenger traffic declines in March among the airlines, Delta Air Lines had the largest decline, falling 55.74%. Delta also had the largest market share with 29.52% of the passengers using the airport.
JetBlue Airways had the next biggest year-over-year passenger traffic decline, falling 52.94%. That was followed by American Airlines with a 49.05% decline; United Airlines fell 48.35%; Southwest Airlines was down 45.14%; and Spirit Airlines fell 38.67%.
Spirit notified the airport in late March that it would pause operations at Richmond International Airport and at a total of 28 airports from April 8 to May 4. But Spirit is resuming service starting Friday after the U.S. Department of Transportation denied the airline's appeal of a minimum service obligation tied to federal relief funds.
Total cargo, which includes freight and mail, fell 5.4% last month from a year ago.
