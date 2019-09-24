Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport rose 4% in August, setting a record for any month.
The airport handled 398,592 passengers last month, surpassing the previous mark set in May, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.
The increase was the 23rd consecutive month of the airport reporting record passenger traffic.
Passenger traffic is up 8.2% since the beginning of the calendar year.
For August, Delta Air Lines had the largest market share — 35.66% of the passengers using the airport.
American was next with a 27.70% market share, followed by United Airlines (14.50%), JetBlue Airways (9.23%), Southwest Airlines (6.34%) and Spirit Airlines (3.76%).
In terms of year-over-year growth in August, JetBlue saw the biggest increase with a 15.73% jump. Southwest had a 12.98% increase while American Airlines saw a 7.09% jump.
Three airlines had year-over-year declines: Spirit fell 7.23%, United declined 2.72% and American had a 1.24% decline.
Allegiant, offering twice-weekly service to four destinations, reported a 28% increase in growth.
Total cargo, which includes freight and mail, increased 5% in August compared with a year ago.
