Richmond International Airport experienced dramatic declines in passenger travel in April - and it is expected to have similar drops in May - caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Passenger traffic at the airport plunged 96.4% last month compared with the same month a year ago as airlines reduced flights by historic levels, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday. Traffic had dropped 50.4% two months ago from March 2019.
In May, airport officials say passenger traffic likely will decline by more than 90% compared with a year ago as airlines continue to cut flights.
The airport had about 30 flights daily - either arrivals or departures - last week compared with the 180 flights it typically had daily during May 2019, airport officials said. And those flights last week were about half full or less.
“Despite the challenges, I am excited to see a slight uptick in passenger traffic in May,” said Perry J. Miller, the airport's president and CEO.
June's passenger traffic is expected to be slightly better than in May.
The declines in passenger traffic at the airport for the last two months comes after the airport reported 29 consecutive months of increases. Since the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, passenger traffic has decreased 11% compared with the same period a year earlier.
The number of passengers that used the Richmond airport for the entire month of April - 13,550 passengers - is about what the airport typically would serve on a daily basis. In April 2019, the airport handled a total of 372,025 passengers.
American Airlines had the largest market share in April with 40.93% of the passengers using the airport. About 5,500 passengers flew on American Airlines last month.
Delta Air Lines had the next largest market share with 24.6%, or about 3,300 passengers, followed by United Airlines (12.69%), Southwest Airlines (7.96%), JetBlue Airways (7.06%), and Spirit Airlines (3.33%).
Allegiant cancelled all of its twice-weekly service to five destinations in April.
Spirit paused daily flights to two markets in Florida — Orlando and Fort Lauderdale - from Richmond International Airport for most of April. It resumed flights three times a week to Orlando on May 2, but it hasn't started serving Fort Lauderdale yet.
Four airlines – American, United, Delta, and Southwest – are flying in excess of their respective minimum service obligations at the airport as a part of accepting federal CARES Act funds.
But alll carriers have cut back service from the airport. For instance, Delta, which typically has the largest market share at the airport, is currently flying two daily departures to Atlanta and is not flying anywhere else from Richmond.
Airlines serving Richmond International Airport cut flight schedules 56.1% last month compared with the same month in 2019. By the end of the month, about half of the remaining flights were subject to cancellation within 48 hours of departure, the airport said.
Total cargo, which includes freight and mail, fell 3.7% last month from a year ago.
September before pax traffic gets past 20%, in my view...
An economic disaster is unfolding, and all Lavar can think of is keeping things closed despite minimal issues. Trendy, but disasterous.
I don't see airline traffic recovering until there is a vaccine to protect against the covid-19 virus. I would be afraid to fly in an enclosed space like that with other individuals onboard. NBC News reported on a doctor several weeks ago traveling on a plane wearing a facemask. He still caught the virus, he thinks, through his eyes. Still too risky in my opinion.
Please read the statistics. It is safe. Thankfully CV-19 is nto nearly as serious as second thought. Remember in Feb-Mar CDC was saying "not too serious," then it changed to five alarm fire. Appear their first pronunciemntos were more correct.
