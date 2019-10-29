Richmond International Airport saw passenger traffic soar 8.02% in September.
It was the 25th consecutive month for an increase in the number of passengers using the airport, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.
The airport handled 347,267 passengers in September compared with 321,484 passengers in September 2018.
Passenger traffic is up 8.2% for the calendar year.
Most major airlines reported year-over-year gains for September, led by Southwest Airlines (up 20.84%), Delta Air Lines (15.24%), United Airlines (10.06%) and American Airlines (8.62%).
Allegiant, which offers twice-weekly nonstop service to four markets, reported a 21.8% increase in its passenger count.
JetBlue Airways had a 18.61% year-over-year decline, while Spirit Airlines had a 15.14% decline. Those two airlines used smaller planes last month compared to a year ago to two markets in Florida - Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.
Delta remained the airport’s largest carrier with a 34.11% market share. American was next with a 29.98% share, followed by United (16.4%), JetBlue (8.06%), Southwest Airlines (6.25%) and Spirit Airlines (2.93%).
Starting Nov. 21, American Airlines will add three daily nonstop round-trip flights between Richmond International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. American doesn’t serve JFK now from Richmond. Only Delta Air Lines operates three daily nonstop round-trip flights between the two airports.
Work also continues on the expansion of the airport’s Concourse A, where six gates are being added. The project's topping out - where the last beam was placed atop of the structure during construction - took place recently, the airport said.
