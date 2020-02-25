Richmond International Airport

Planes moved about at Richmond International Airport.

 TIMES-DISPATCH

Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport rose 8.2% in January compared with the same month a year ago, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported.

The airport handled 320,991 passengers in January, beating the 296,735 passengers that used the airport in January 2019.

The increase was the 28th consecutive month of the airport reporting record passenger traffic.

Passenger traffic is up 5.5% since the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1 compared with the same time in the year-prior period.

For January, Delta Air Lines had the largest market share with 31.78% of the passengers using the airport.

American was next with a 30.11% market share, followed by United Airlines (14.01%), JetBlue Airways (10.85%), Southwest Airlines (5.91%) and Spirit Airlines (5.28%).

In terms of year-over-year growth in January, five airlines reported passenger growth, with Spirit having the biggest increase with a 14.72% jump. Delta had an 11.88% gain, Southwest saw a 10.9% increase, American Airlines had a 9.43% jump and United recorded a 9.01% increase.

JetBlue had a 7.86% decline in passenger traffic in January.

Allegiant now offers twice-weekly service to five destinations. It started a new twice-weekly service to Punta Gorda Airport near Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 14.

Total cargo, which includes freight and mail, fell 3.9% last month from a year ago.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started