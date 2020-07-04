The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Automatic image cropping systems and methods; (U.S. Patent 10,699,413); Omar Ahmed Ansari of Richmond; CarMax Business Services LLC: A system includes one or more memory devices storing instructions, and one or more processors configured to execute the instructions to perform the steps of a method to automatically crop images. The system may convert a raw image into a grayscale image before applying an edge detection operator to the grayscale image to create an edge image. The system may then create a binary image based on the edge image, identify one or more contours in the binary image, and determine one or more contour bounding image areas surrounding the contour(s). Upon identifying contour bounding image area(s) having user-specified dimensional criteria, the system may determine a minimum bounded image area including those area(s), pad the minimum bounded image area, and crop the raw image based on the padded bounded area.
***
Devices and methods for delivering a lyophilized medicament; (U.S. Patent 10,695,495); Frank E. Blondino of Henrico; Eric S. Edwards of Moseley and others; Kaleo Inc. of Richmond: An apparatus includes a housing, an actuator, a lock mechanism, and a medicament container. The lock mechanism selectively engages a portion of the housing such that (1) the lock mechanism is maintained in a substantially fixed position when the housing is in a first orientation and (2) the lock mechanism is removable from the housing when the housing is in a second orientation. The medicament container is moved in a proximal direction when the lock mechanism is removed from the housing to mix a first medicament portion contained within the medicament container with a second medicament portion contained within the medicament container. The actuator can be moved from a first position to a second position when the lock mechanism is removed from the housing to release energy stored within an energy storage member such that the medicament container is moved in a distal direction.
***
Packaging sleeve; (U.S. Patent 10,694,780); Scott Fath of Richmond; Ryan J. Sousa of Mechanicsville; Steven R. Rinehart of Chesterfield; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A sleeve operable to at least partially contain two cylindrical articles in side-by-side or back-to-back relation, the sleeve including first and second openings or a single opening in a bottom thereof and the first and second cylindrical articles contained within the sleeve such that portions of the first and second cylindrical articles are exposed outside the sleeve.
***
Acoustic panel; (U.S. Patent D888,997); James John DeGrandis of Henrico; Samuel Jennings Colleran of Richmond; Acoustics First Corp. of Richmond: The ornamental design for an acoustic panel.
