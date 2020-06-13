The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Rotating message panel apparatus; (U.S. Patent 10,679,527); Thomas Porzio of North Chesterfield; Fanasit LLC of North Chesterfield: This rotating message panel apparatus relates to a rigid panel that allows for printed indicia or bumper-type stickers to be placed on a vehicle in a manner that that is quickly and easily mounted or removed without marking or damaging the message panel or the vehicle. The message panel rotates to allow for viewing the message primarily from the sides when the vehicle is in motion and primarily from the rear/front when the vehicle is at rest. The controlled rotating action draws greater attention to the message. When employing bumper-type stickers, the message panel allows for changing the message as desired.
Systems and methods for providing customers with matching rewards; (U.S. Patent 10,679,235); Duane Smith Jr. of Oilville; Ricardo Alvarez, Michael K. Nolan and Cathryn H. "Katie" Harlow of Richmond; Kristi S. Hebner of Ashland; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A computer-implemented method for providing account holders with a reward based on similar rewards previously obtained through other accounts. The method includes identifying, using one or more computer processors configured to access an account database, an eligible account based on eligibility criteria, wherein the eligible account is associated with an account of an account holder stored in the account database; receiving identifying data that identifies the eligible account; associating a customer identifier with the identifying data from the eligible account; for each customer identifier, receiving confirmation data associated with a separate account of the account holder, wherein the confirmation data comprises a reward variable; validating, using one or more computer processors, the confirmation data; and rewarding the eligible account with a matching variable, wherein the matching variable is approximately equal to the reward variable.
Batch process monitoring and alerting based on selection of buffer times; (U.S. Patent 10,678,590); Tanu Sharma and Vishesh Sharma of Glen Allen; Veronica L. Driscoll of Midlothian; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A system monitors a batch process performed locally or remotely by reading output logs of the batch process during and after execution of the batch process. The system determines a baseline execution duration for the batch process based on previous runs of the batch process on a set of data. Subsequent runs of the batch process are monitored by reading an output log file while the batch process is executing. A buffer time, corresponding to a time range, is added to the baseline execution duration to produce an alert threshold. The system generates alerts and sends the alerts to a messaging system in response to the current execution duration exceeding the alert time.
Rotatable drum and method and system using the same for the automated production of e-vapor devices; (U.S. Patent 10,676,228); Edmond J. Cadieux of Mechanicsville; Martin Garthaffner of Midlothian; Barry S. Smith of Hopewell; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A rotating drum for use in manufacturing vapor-generating articles may include a drum body. A plurality of grooves may be disposed in an outer face of the drum body. A seat may be tractably-mounted in each one of the plurality of grooves. The seat may include a seat groove that is structured and arranged to receive and hold a rigid casing of a vapor-generating article. The seat may be composed of a material that is softer than a material of the rigid casing.
