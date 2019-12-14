The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Video content optimization system and method for content and advertisement placement improvement on a third party media content platform; (U.S. Patent 10,503,794); Alison Jane Provost of Richmond and others; Diginary Software LLC of Richmond: A system involves a network-connected service platform including a computerized server, a processor operating in the computerized server, executing instructions from a non-transitory physical medium, a data repository coupled to the network-connected server, a programmable interface operable in the service platform, enabled for two-way communication with a content platform, enabling the service platform to access and retrieve data from the content platform, and classification data and profile data stored in the data repository. The service platform, executing the instructions, retrieves data associated with specific content from the content platform, integrates the retrieved data with the classification data and profile data in the data repository, creating an enhanced data set, and provides interactive interfaces to computerized appliances connecting through the network, enabling users of the computerized appliances to access, analyze and manipulate the enhanced data set, results of user analysis and manipulation providing improved understanding of characteristics of the specific content.
Flush pull door handle; (U.S. Patent 10,501,961); Scott Childress of Powhatan and others; National Security and Door Corp. of Chesterfield: The present invention provides a flush pull handle affixable to a door. The handle includes a mounting brace disposed within a door, a mounting assembly including a top portion, bottom portion, first side portion and a second side portion, the mounting assembly affixable to the door via at least one fastener. The mounting assembly includes at least one mounting flange. The handle further includes a pull assembly including an assembly interior portion having a first interior side and a second interior side, the first interior side having at least one flange mount opening. The pull assembly includes an assembly face having a handle flush with the pull assembly extruding across at least a portion of the assembly interior portion.
Processes for producing an antimicrobial masterbatch and products thereof; (U.S Patent 10,501,587); Vikram Kanmukhla of Henrico; Cupron Inc. of Richmond: A masterbatch may be blended with virgin polymer to add desired color or other properties to the virgin polymer prior to further processing. Methods and processes for producing an antimicrobial and/or antiviral polymeric masterbatch that may be used to add antimicrobial, antiviral and/or antifungal properties to a virgin polymer without significantly degrading the properties of the virgin polymer. The masterbatch may be extruded into pellets or formed into other particles for subsequent blending with the virgin polymer to add antimicrobial and antiviral properties to the polymeric materials. The method includes a heat treatment after compounding the base polymer with the antimicrobial, antiviral and/or antifungal are compounded together. The heat treatment comprises heating the masterbatch blend to a temperature between the glass transition temperature and the melting point of the base polymer.
Smoking article filter with flavorant delivery system; (U.S. Patent 10,499,686); Munmaya K. Mishra of Manakin Sabot; Alex Jordan of Midlothian; Kathryn M. Draper of Moseley; Dwight D. Williams of Powhatan; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A breakable capsule such as a seamless breakable capsule useful in a smoking article or a smokeless tobacco product includes an outer shell formed of a cross-linked agar matrix including at least one filler, and an inner core surrounded by the outer shell which comprises a liquid or gel based composition of a flavorant and/or non-flavorant. The cross-linked agar matrix is reinforced with carboxymethyl cellulose that is dispersed throughout the agar matrix so as to fill empty spaces in the agar matrix and inhibit the composition from passing through the empty spaces of the agar matrix.
