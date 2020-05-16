The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Systems and methods for providing an interactive community through device communication; (U.S. Patent 10,652,717); Eric K. Barnum of Midlothian; Anthony Reynolds of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A wave device is disclosed. The wave device may include one or more memory devices storing instructions and one or more processors configured to execute the instructions to receive a unique identifier associated with a community and generate a communication including the unique identifier associated with the community and enabling a second wave device to join the community. The one or more processors may be further configured to transmit the communication to the second wave device based on geographic proximity to the second wave device, and share information with the second wave device based on the second wave device joining the community.
***
Composition and methods for producing tobacco plants and products having reduced tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs); (U.S. Patent 10,647,989); Chengalrayan Kudithipudi of Midlothian, Dongmei Xu of Glen Allen; James Strickland of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: The present disclosure provides approaches for reducing tobacco-specific nitrosamines in tobacco. Some of these approaches include genetically engineering tobacco plants to increase one or more antioxidants, increase oxygen radical absorbance capacity (ORAC), or reduce nitrite.
***
Devices and methods for simulating traditional rock climbing environments; (U.S. Patent 10,646,751); Hilton A. Bennett of Richmond; Native Heights Climbing Solutions LLC of Richmond: An apparatus includes a frame and an access member. The frame is configured to be mounted to a structural support, and defines a first volume configured to receive at least a portion of a first insert, and a second volume configured to receive at least a portion of a second insert. The frame is configured such that when the first insert is within the first volume and the second insert is within the second volume a first engagement surface of the first insert is facing a second engagement surface of the second insert. The frame includes a first tapered surface that engages a tapered surface of the first insert to limit movement of the first insert along a lateral axis nonparallel to the longitudinal axis. The access member is configured to be coupled to the frame covering a portion of the first volume to limit movement of the first insert.
***
Preformed smokeless tobacco product; (U.S. Patent 10,645,968); Andrew Nathan Carroll of Chester; Shannon Maxwell Black and Jason Andrew Macko of Richmond; Tommy C. Holland of Midlothian; Christopher Joseph Dinovi of Ruther Glen; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: Some embodiments of a smokeless tobacco system include one or more preformed smokeless tobacco products configured to generally retain their shape during processing, shipping, and consumer handling. In particular embodiments, each smokeless tobacco product can comprise a moist smokeless tobacco in combination with a selected binder such that the final product is configured to have material properties providing improved handling, an improved mouth feel, and a satisfying flavor profile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.