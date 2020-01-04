The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Method of separating a rigid body from its contents; (U.S. Patent 10,518,921); Loren Duvekot of Goochland and James D. Evans of Chesterfield; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A high-speed automated separation apparatus comprising a pair of flexible discs, a driver to rotate the flexible discs, a feeder to position a rigid body at a first location between the flexible discs, a spreader and a converger operable upon the flexible discs such that opposing portions of the flexible disc converge upon the positioned rigid body, whereupon the rotating flexible discs rotate the rigid body beyond the first location and content from the rigid body is expelled. The rigid body and the expelled content are then available for reuse. Related methods and systems are also disclosed.
Portion of an electronic vaping device formed of an oxygen sequestering agent; (U.S. Patent 10,518,243); Jason Andrew Macko and Georgios Karles of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An electronic vaping device includes a housing extending in a longitudinal direction, a reservoir in the housing, the reservoir configured to store a pre-vapor formulation, a heater in the housing, the heater configured to heat the pre-vapor formulation, at least one portion formed of a material including at least one polymer and at least one oxygen sequestering agent, and a power supply.
Systems and methods for cryptographic authentication of contactless cards; (U.S Patent 10,524,127); Charles Nathan Crank of Henrico; Andrew Cogswell of Midlothian of others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Example embodiments of systems and methods for data transmission system between transmitting and receiving devices are provided. In an embodiment, each of the transmitting and receiving devices can contain a master key. The transmitting device can generate a diversified key using the master key, protect a counter value and encrypt data prior to transmitting to the receiving device, which can generate the diversified key based on the master key and can decrypt the data and validate the protected counter value using the diversified key.
Determining problem dependencies in application dependency discovery, reporting, and management tool; (U.S. Patent 10,521,235); Eric K. Barnum of Midlothian and others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Techniques for monitoring operating statuses of an application and its dependencies are provided. A monitoring application may collect and report the operating status of the monitored application and each dependency. Through use of existing monitoring interfaces, the monitoring application can collect operating status without requiring modification of the underlying monitored application or dependencies. The monitoring application may determine a problem service that is a root cause of an unhealthy state of the monitored application. Dependency analyzer and discovery crawler techniques may automatically configure and update the monitoring application. Machine learning techniques may be used to determine patterns of performance based on system state information associated with performance events and provide health reports relative to a baseline status of the monitored application. Also provided are techniques for testing a response of the monitored application through modifications to API calls. Such tests may be used to train the machine learning model.
