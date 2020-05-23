The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Autonomous car decision override; (U.S. Patent 10,657,745); Hemanki Kothari of Henrico; Be TopNotch LLC of Henrico: A smart device display for an autonomous vehicle, comprising a first display section that displays an external view of the autonomous vehicle, a second display section that displays vehicle actions that the autonomous vehicle will take and a third display section that displays alternative vehicle actions that an authorized passenger of the autonomous vehicle may select to override the vehicle actions. Such system can also comprise an artificial intelligence module that learns the alternative vehicle actions the authorized passenger selects in various intervention situations, wherein the artificial intelligence module uses machine learning algorithms to decide the best alternative vehicle actions that the authorized passenger is likely to select for similar future situations.
***
Flexible, biodegradable, and biocompatible supercapacitors; (U.S. Patent 10,655,024); Vamsi K. Yadavalli and Ramendra K. Pal of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: Provided herein is biodegradable supercapacitor system comprising a protein based flexible thin film substrate, patterned electrodes formed from a biocompatible conductive ink, and biocompatible gel electrolyte. Methods of making the supercapacitor system are also provided.
***
Apparatuses and methods for tamping the contents of a container; (U.S. Patent 10,654,597); James D. Evans of Chesterfield; Herbert Cary Longest and Jeremy Straight of Midlothian; Tamika S. Murrell and Robert V. Powell Jr. of Richmond; Jarrod Chalkley of Mechanicsville; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: Apparatuses and methods for tamping the contents of a container are disclosed. An embodiment of an apparatus includes a tamp head for tamping the contents of the container; and a container support assembly structured and arranged to temporarily support the bottom surface of the container during tamping, the container support assembly comprising a support element having a protrusion extending upward from a substantially flat and horizontal upper surface, wherein the protrusion is sized and shaped to correspond to the size and shape of the bottom surface of the container.
***
Polymeric nanoparticulate formulation to enhance the oral bioavailability of dapoxetine; (U.S. Patent 10,653,634); Martin K. Safo of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University; King Abdulaziz University of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Dapoxetine nanoparticles comprising zein and alpha lipoic acid (ALA) are provided. When present in zein-ALA loaded nanoparticles, dapoxetine exhibits increased bioavailability (compared to conventional formulations) when administered to subjects for the prevention or treatment of premature ejaculation (PE). Thus, lower doses are administered, and side effects are attenuated or eliminated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.