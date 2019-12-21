The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Battery for an electronic vaping device; (U.S. Patent D870,375); Geoffrey Brandon Jordan of Midlothian; Bipin R. Patil, Jarrett Keen, Ryan Bailey and Michael Roberts of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: The ornamental design for a battery for an electronic vaping device.
Vaporizer including a heater assembly and delivery device; (U.S. Patent 10,506,833); Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A vaporizing assembly for an aerosol-generating system may comprise a delivery device and a heater assembly. The heater assembly may comprise a heat resistive substrate and a heating element. The delivery device is configured to deliver an aerosol-forming substrate to at least a surface of the heat resistive substrate, wherein the heating element is isolated or separated from the aerosol-forming substrate by the heat resistive substrate. The present disclosure is also directed to a method for generating an aerosol.
Air flow design for an e-vaping cartridge, method of making the e-vaping cartridge, and e-vaping device including the cartridge; (U.S. Patent 10,506,830); San Li of Midlothian; Eric Hawes of Glen Allen; Raymond Lau and Robert Arents of Richmond; Gerd Kobal of Sandy Hook; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: The cartridge includes a housing, a reservoir containing a pre-vapor formulation, a vapor generator in communication with a central passage, the central passage including a first portion, a second portion and a third portion. The vapor generator is configured to communicate the pre-vapor formulation to the first portion of the central passage. A first air inlet is in communication with the second portion of the central air passage, where the second portion is between the vapor generator and the first air inlet. A dilution air inlet intersects the third portion of the central air passage, where the third portion is between the vapor generator and an outlet of the cartridge. The dilution air inlet defines a dilution air passage that does not pass through the vapor generator. The e-vaping device includes the cartridge.
Systems and methods for cryptographic authentication of contactless cards; (U.S. Patent 10,511,443); Charles Nathan Crank of Henrico and others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Example embodiments of systems and methods for data transmission system between transmitting and receiving devices are provided. In an embodiment, each of the transmitting and receiving devices can contain a master key. The transmitting device can generate a diversified key using the master key, protect a counter value and encrypt data prior to transmitting to the receiving device, which can generate the diversified key based on the master key and can decrypt the data and validate the protected counter value using the diversified key.
