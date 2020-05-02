The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
System and method for capturing sales tax deduction information from monetary card transactions; (U.S. Patent 10,636,101); Eric D. Fox of Richmond; Robert W. Gregory Jr. of Mechanicsville; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Systems and methods are provided for managing sales tax information. The information may be generated, for example, in connection with transactions involving a credit card account. The sales tax information may be received electronically from, for example, a merchant or a point of sale device.
Oral product; (U.S. Patent 10,631,568); Feng Gao, Gregory Griscik and Phillip M. Hulan of Midlothian; Joseph Christopher of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An oral product includes a body that is wholly receivable in an oral cavity. The body includes a mouth-soluble polymer matrix, cellulosic fibers embedded in the mouth-soluble polymer matrix, and nicotine or a derivative thereof dispersed in the mouth-soluble polymer matrix. The oral product is adapted to release the nicotine or a derivative thereof from the body when the body is received within the oral cavity and exposed to saliva.
Pipette tip washing device; (U.S. Patent 10,631,707); Ali Safavi and Taylor Anderson of Richmond; Grenova Inc. of Richmond: A method for washing laboratory consumables comprises receiving, in a drawer compartment of a washing device, a rack holding a plurality of laboratory consumables, the drawer compartment selectively movable out and in between, respectively, an open and a closed position, the receiving occurring when the drawer compartment is in its open position; moving the drawer compartment to its closed position; moving a manifold dispenser downward from a loading/unloading position to a washing position; the manifold dispenser in a top compartment of the washing device that is positioned above the drawer compartment when the drawer compartment is in its closed position, the manifold dispenser selectively movable up and down between, respectively its loading/unloading position and its washing position; and directing one or more fluid solutions to contact the plurality of laboratory consumables out of a plurality of liquid outputs of the manifold dispenser.
Multi-cloud bi-directional storage replication system and techniques; (U.S. Patent 10,635,642); Timothy Haggerty and Steven Long of Henrico; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Disclosed are systems, apparatuses and techniques for replicating data between different cloud computing platforms. Examples include storage replicator components operable in different cloud computing platforms. The first storage replicator component may identify the second cloud computing platform as a location to copy a data file in response to an event related to the data file stored in a first cloud computing platform.
