The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Nitrile rubber glove with stretch modifier; (U.S. Patent 10,533,082); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: An improved nitrile rubber formulation and process for making elastomeric nitrile rubber articles from the nitrile rubber formulation are disclosed. In particular, the nitrile rubber formulation can produce nitrile rubber based articles which exhibit force-strain characteristics that are comparable to those of natural rubber latex articles, while maintaining the tensile strength properties of nitrile rubber. The process includes adding a stretch modifier during the compounding of the nitrile rubber formulation. The invention also includes an elastomeric nitrile rubber product made by the process, such as examination glove, surgical glove, etc.
Product portion enrobing process and apparatus, and resulting products; (U.S. Patent 10,531,685); Andrew Nathan Carroll of Chester; Shannon Maxwell Black of Richmond; Yan Helen Sun of Midlothian; Robert Smith of Glen Allen and others; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method of enrobing a product portion in polymer strands includes mounting at least one product portion on a holding device and passing the at least one product portion through a polymer enrobing zone. The polymer enrobing zone can include a flow of polymeric fibers produced by a polymer spray head. The polymer fibers can wraparound the at least one product portion to produce an enrobed product portion. The holding device can hold the at least one product portion by passing at least partially through the body of the product portion. At least a portion of the holding device is removed from the enrobed product portion. In some cases, the at least one product portion includes smokeless tobacco.
Method and system of detecting foreign materials within an agricultural product stream; (U.S. Patent 10,527,558); Amrita Sahu of Richmond; Henry M. Dante of Midlothian; Jerry W. Morris of Jetersville; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: Methods and systems for detecting foreign material within a product stream in real-time, involve illuminating a portion of the agricultural product stream with light spanning a wavelength range including or within near-infrared and/or shortwave infrared wavelengths; scanning a line of the illuminated agricultural product stream to acquire a hyperspectral image of the line, the hyperspectral image of the line having a width of a single pixel; processing the hyperspectral image of the scanned line to obtain spectrum data for one or more pixels of the hyperspectral image of the scanned line; comparing the obtained spectrum data of the one or more pixels to predetermined spectrum data to determine whether the obtained spectrum data is indicative of foreign material within the scanned line of the agricultural product stream.
Method of making a hydroformed composite material; (U.S. Patent 10,526,734); Todd R. Skochdopole of Moseley and others; Tredegar Film Products Corp. of Richmond: A method for hydroforming a composite precursor material includes forming a composite precursor material comprising an original spun bonded nonwoven web and a polymer film layer. The method also includes applying a plurality of pressurized liquid jets onto an outer surface of the original spun bonded nonwoven web while the composite precursor material passes over a forming structure to push and reorient a plurality of spun bonded fibers from a closely packed substantially horizontal orientation to a more loosely packed orientation with greater vertical spacing between the fibers to produce a hydroformed composite material comprising an expanded spun bonded nonwoven layer having a loft of at least about 1.3 times greater than the original loft of the original spun bonded nonwoven web, and an air permeability of at least about 1.2 times greater than an original air permeability of the original unexpanded spun bonded nonwoven web.
