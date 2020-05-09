The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Techniques for dynamic network management; (U.S. Patent 10,644,954); Christopher Moczydlowski of Ruther Glen, Va.; John Anand Lourdusamy of Glen Allen; Eric Barnum of Midlothian and others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Various embodiments are generally directed to techniques for dynamic network management, such as by monitoring and analyzing network parameters, such as network traffic and network configurations, to enable visualization of network state and improved situational awareness. Some embodiments are particularly directed to providing a graphical user interface (GUI) that utilizes various network parameters to map, characterize, and/or assign attributes to network traffic and resources. In many embodiments, network traffic may be monitored and/or routed based on their attributes.
Lubricants containing amine salt of acid phosphate and hydrocarbyl borate; (U.S. Patent 10,640,723); Xinggao Fang of Midlothian; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: A lubricating oil composition including greater than 50 wt. % of a base oil; a reaction product of a hydrocarbyl acid phosphate and a nitrogen containing compound; and an oil soluble hydrocarbyl borate. A method for reducing gear scuffing in a transmission including a step of lubricating the transmission with the above-mentioned lubricating oil composition and a method of operating a transmission including steps of lubricating said transmission with the lubricating oil composition described above and operating the transmission, are also described.
Methods for maintaining unpaved roads; (U.S. Patent 10,640,673); James Wilkins of Midlothian and others; Chemtreat Inc. of Glen Allen: Methods are described for maintaining unpaved roads. The methods include applying an aqueous composition to a section of an unpaved road (such as a mine haul road in a mine). The aqueous composition includes from 5 to 10,000 ppm of a synthetic polymer in water, and may be applied periodically. The synthetic polymer may be compatible with chemical processes employed by the mine, and the method may also include subsequently mining the section of the mine haul road.
Oral product; (U.S. Patent 10,639,275); Feng Gao, Gregory James Griscik and Phillip M. Hulan of Midlothian; Christopher Joseph DiNovi of Ruther Glen; Diane L. Gee of Chesterfield; Gerd Kobal of Sandy Hook and others; Altria Client Services of Henrico: An oral product includes a body that is wholly receivable in an oral cavity. The body includes a mouth-stable polymer matrix, cellulosic fibers embedded in the mouth-stable polymer matrix, and an additive dispersed in the mouth-stable polymer matrix. The oral product is adapted to release the additive from the body when the body is received within the oral cavity and exposed to saliva.
