The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Hydro-formed film with three-dimensional micro-apertures; (U.S. Patent 10,618,191); Tredegar Film Products Corp. of Chesterfield: A hydro-formed film includes a polymeric web having a first substantially planar surface and a second substantially planar surface opposite the first substantially planar surface, and a plurality of three-dimensional micro-apertures extending from the first substantially planar surface. The plurality of three-dimensional micro-apertures have a mesh count in a range of about 40 to about 75 apertures per linear inch. The hydro-formed film has a Compression Sensor Point (CSP) count of at least about 80.
***
Activated composite web for absorptive devices; (U.S. Patent 10,617,575); Todd R. Skochdopole of Moseley and others; Tredegar Film Products Corp. of Chesterfield: An activated composite web includes a nonwoven layer, and a formed film layer attached to the nonwoven layer. The formed film layer includes a plurality of first apertured protuberances having a mesh count of at least 35, and a plurality of second apertured protuberances. Each of the second apertured protuberances has a cross-sectional area larger than each of the first apertured protuberances. A plurality of first lanes are aligned in a first direction and have a first width extending in a second direction substantially perpendicular to the first direction. The first apertured protuberances are located in the first lanes. A plurality of second lanes are aligned in the first direction and have a second width, less than the first width, extending in the second direction. The first lanes and the second lanes alternate with each other in the second direction. The second apertured protuberances are located in the second lanes.
***
Method and system for removing anti-nutritionals from a feed stock; (U.S. Patent 10,617,133); Michael A Spinelli of Moseley; Krisan Singh of Midlothian; Reinhold Brand of Henrico; Nutriati Inc. of Henrico: A system and method for anti-nutritional removal includes generating a feed stock from a plant-based protein source, the plant-based protein source having anti-nutritionals disposed therein. The system and method includes generating an ethanol slurry by combining the feed stock with an ethanol wash containing a first volume of ethanol and processing the ethanol slurry through an extractor to generate an ethanol matrix and a feed stock mass. The method and system further includes providing the feed stock mass to a desolventizer and generating a desolventized feed stock mass therefrom. Therein, the method and system includes drying the desolventized feed stock mass to generate a clean feed stock with at least a portion of the anti-nutritionals removed therefrom. In one embodiment, the feed stock may be fava beans with the removal of vicine and covicine as anti-nutritionals.
***
Aerosol-generating system with separate capsule and vaporizer; (U.S. Patent 10,617,152); Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An aerosol-generating system may include a capsule and a releasably connectable vaporizer or vaporizing unit. The capsule comprises a distal end and defines a reservoir configured to contain an aerosol-generating substrate. The vaporizing unit comprises a housing and a heating element and a transfer element disposed in the housing. The heating element is configured to heat the transfer element to vaporize the aerosol-generating substrate. The housing of the vaporizing unit has a proximal end. A portion of the transfer element extends beyond the proximal end of the housing. The vaporizing unit is configured such that the transfer element is the initial part of the vaporizing unit to penetrate into the reservoir of the capsule as the distal end of the capsule is moved towards the proximal end of the vaporizing unit.
