The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Durable electroluminescent signage system and method of manufacture; (U.S. Patent 10,578,282); Steven Paul Pendlebury of Richmond; Electro-LuminX Lighting Corp. of Richmond: An electroluminescent lighting system includes an electroluminescent encapsulated and protected inside a solid wall mounting channel. The mounting channel is typically plastic. The mounting channel may itself be printed on its outside display surface, or it may protect a printed surface inside its channel. The mounting channel is sealed on one end by a sealing cap and on its opposite end by an electrical connector that powers the EL lamp inside the channel. This sealed system offers a durable shield for the EL lamp that is mounted inside the channel.
Tank car lifting apparatus; (U.S. Patent 10,577,226); Barry Isringhausen of Providence Forge; Britt Calloway of Midlothian; Jonathan Dip of Glen Allen; Cranemasters Inc. of Chesterfield: A method for lifting a tank car is provided. The method can include positioning a lifting apparatus above a tank car, pulling at least one of the first arm and the second arm outward to place the lifting apparatus in an open configuration, lowering the lifting apparatus in the open configuration to surround a tank of the tank car, connecting the second end of the first arm to a first tank car support, connecting the second and of the second arm to a second tank car support, and raising the lifting apparatus to lift the tank car.
Auto-injectors for administration of a medicament within a prefilled syringe; (U.S. Patent 10,576,206); Eric S. Edwards of Moseley and others; Kaleo Inc. of Richmond: An apparatus includes a housing, a carrier, and an expandable assembly. The housing defines an opening configured to selectively place a gas chamber of the housing in fluid communication with an exterior volume. The carrier is movably disposed within the housing and is coupled to a medicament container. A proximal surface of the carrier defines a portion of a boundary of the gas chamber. The expandable assembly has a first member and a second member. The first member is coupled to an elastomeric member disposed within the medicament container, and the second member includes a valve portion. The expandable assembly transitions from a collapsed configuration to an expanded configuration when the elastomeric member moves within the medicament container. The valve portion moves relative to the opening when the expandable assembly transitions from the first to the second configuration, placing the gas chamber in fluid communication with the exterior volume.
Method for washing laboratory consumables; (U.S. Patent 10,576,175); Ali Safavi of Richmond; Grenova Inc. of Richmond: A method for washing laboratory consumables comprises directing one or more liquid solutions to contact a plurality of laboratory consumables held by a rack, draining the one or more liquid solutions via a waste drain disposed proximate to a washing chamber configured to receive the one or more directed liquid solutions following the contact by the one or more liquid solutions with the plurality of laboratory consumables, and exposing the plurality of laboratory consumables to light in an ultraviolet (UV) range. The directing comprises introducing the one or more liquid solutions into a fluid input and out of a plurality of fluid outputs of a manifold dispenser. The number of fluid outputs is equal to the number of laboratory consumables such that each one of the fluid outputs directs the one or more liquid solutions at a corresponding one of the laboratory consumables.
