The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Door system with sliding and hinging capability; (U.S. Patent 10,415,289); Neil Adair McMillan Hailey of Richmond and Matthew Joseph Sozio of Rochester, N.Y.; French Slide LLC of Richmond: A door assembly is provided for which can alternate between a pivoting and a sliding configuration. The door assembly can include a door panel, a track, a first carriage assembly, a second carriage assembly, and a locking mechanism. The first and second carriage assembly can connect the door panel to the track. The first and second carriage assemblies can be slidably movable on the track, and the first carriage assembly can further include a pivot mechanism that pivotably couples the door to the track. The locking mechanism can configure the door between the sliding and pivoting configurations. For example, the locking mechanism can mechanically couple the door panel to the second carriage assembly in the sliding configuration and mechanically decouple the door from the second carriage assembly in the pivoting configuration.
Method for one-step synthesis, cross-linking and drying of aerogels; (U.S. Patent 10,414,894); Massimo Bertino of Glen Allen; Virginia Commonwealth University: A method of synthesizing aerogels and cross-linked aerogels in a single step and in a single pot without requiring any solvent exchange is described. Porous matrices are synthesized through a modification of hydrolysis condensation of alkoxides in which addition of water is minimized. The reaction occurs in an ethanol-water azeotrope mixture; the water in the azeotrope slowly hydrolyzes the alkoxide. Additionally, after gelation, the porous matrix is dried in supercritical ethanol rather than liquid CO.sub.2, which allows for elimination of solvent exchange steps. These modifications allow for the preparation of aerogel monoliths in any size in one step and in one pot and much faster than conventional procedures. In addition, the method provides for custom aerogel parts with large dimensions, as well as high volume fabrication of aerogels. The custom aerogel parts may be used in a variety of thermal insulation applications.
Aminobisphosphonate antiwear additives; (U.S. Patent 10,414,784); Afton Chemcal Corp. of Richmond: The present invention relates to novel aminobisphosphonate compounds useful as antiwear and/or friction modifier additive components, lubricant additive compositions and lubricant compositions each comprising such compounds, and methods for making and using the same.
Process for making an elastomeric glove; (U.S. Patent 10,414,112); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: A nitrile-rubber medical exam glove composed of a glove body which is a flexible layer of nitrile-butadiene rubber. The glove body has a chlorinated first surface forming a donning side of the glove body and an un-chlorinated second surface forming a grip side of the glove body. The elastomeric glove also includes a substantially uniform distribution of a release agent distributed over the un-chlorinated second surface of the glove body. The elastomeric glove has: (a) an average thickness of between about 0.03 to 0.12 mm in a palm region of the glove body as measured in accordance with ASTM D3767, procedure A; (b) an un-chlorinated second surface of the glove body characterized by a Surface Root Mean Square Roughness of from about 3.00 I1/4m to about 6.55 I1/4m; and (c) a failure rate of less than about 1 percent when the elastomeric glove is subjected to pinhole leak testing generally in accordance with ASTM D5151-06.
